EASTON, Pa. - Matt Senneca has held the position of Easton head football coach for nearly a month now. The former lead man at Whitehall couldn't turn down the opportunity to help rebuild one of the states storied programs.
Senneca becomes the first head coaching hire to come from outside the program since 1947.
The former Zephyrs head coach helped to lead that program to two District XI-5A titles over the course of four seasons. That success, something that Senneca is aiming to bring back to Red Rovers program from the get-go.
Senneca putting an emphasis on getting not only that winning tradition back, but making Cottingham Stadium a place of nightmares for opposing teams to come play in the seasons to come.