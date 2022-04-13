PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The NBA playoffs tip-off in Philadelphia this weekend, with game one against Toronto on Saturday night at 6:00 PM.
The 76ers enter the Eastern Conference playoffs as the four seed in the field, earning home court advantage for at least one series. Following the series opener on Saturday night, the rest of the way will play out like this:
Game 2: Monday, April 18th - Philadelphia, 7:30 PM
Game 3: Wednesday, April 20th - Toronto, 8:00 PM
Game 4: Saturday, April 23rd - Toronto, 2:00 PM
*Game 5: Monday, April 25th - Philadelphia, TBD
*Game 6: Thursday, April 28th - Toronto, TBD
*Game 7: Saturday, April 30th - Philadelphia, TBD
*if necessary