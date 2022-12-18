GREENSBURG, Pa. - Seton Hill pulled away from the East Stroudsburg University women for a 69-54 win on Saturday in a PSAC contest at the McKenna Center.
The Griffins (9-3, 2-1) outscored the visitors by 12 in the third quarter to push their lead to double digits. Hallie Cowan scored 11 points to lead Seton Hill. Shyla Sanford had a strong all-around game for the Warriors (6-3, 2-1) with 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists.
East Stroudsburg heads to California (PA) for another PSAC matchup.