According to reports, another pair of players from the 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles roster will not be returning after agreeing to contracts to play elsewhere.
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who tied for the NFL lead with six interceptions, has agreed to a one-year $8 million deal to join the Detroit Lions. He will become at least the fourth defensive starter to leave via free agency - along with Javon Hargrave (49ers), Kyzir White (Cardinals) and T.J. Edwards (Bears).
Also over the weekend reports surfaced that guard Isaac Seumalo had reached a 3-year, $24 million agreement to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.