ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs got back in the win column on Friday night with a, 7-3 win over Buffalo. Heading into the weekend the IronPigs have taken three out of four from the Bisons.
After falling behind, 2-0 through two innings the IronPigs would take control. Drew Ellis' two-run home run capped off a three run third inning putting the IronPigs out in front.
Bottom of the fourth, back-to-back RBI doubles by Esteban Quiroz and Jim Haley would push the IronPigs lead to three, 5-2. They would add two more runs in the fifth to officially put this one out of reach.
Lehigh Valley claims at least a series tie with the win.