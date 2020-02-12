LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. - The rosters were announced for the 63rd annual Big 33 Game this Summer between Pennsylvania and Maryland. Several of of those selections are from the EPC, and the Big Ticket viewing area.
In total 12 selections from the area made the Team Pennsylvania roster, as well as Freedom coach Jason Roeder.
EPC Selections:
Tavion Banks, running back - Bethlehem Catholic
Ali Barkley, running back - Whitehall
Anthony Harris, quarterback - Nazareth
Kaden Moore, offensive line - Freedom
Jalen Stewart, running back - Freedom
Patrick Shupp, offensive line - Easton
