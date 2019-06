Several Berks County players to play in the Big 26 Baseball Classic

69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The final Pennsylvania roster was announced today for the Big 26 Baseball Classic in Harrisburg later this Summer, several Berks County standouts made the final cut.

The Pennsylvania vs. Maryland "Mid-Summer Classic" for up and coming sophomores and juniors will take place on July 25-26 at FNB Field. The overall series is currently tied at 3-3, Maryland won last year 2-1.

The full Team Pennsylvania roster, coaching staff included, is listed below.

2019 Pennsylvania Roster

IF Garet Blankenbiller, Oley Valley, 2021

IF Spencer Butz, York Suburban, 2021

P/OF Andrew Cantwell​​​​​​​, Marple Newtown, 2020

OF Zachary Chowansky​​​​​​​, North Schuylkill, 2020

P Will Conroy, Shenandoah Valley, 2020

OF CJ Funk, Bellefonte​​​​​​​, 2020

OF Brady Gibble (*Big 26 2018 alum), Wilson (West Lawn), 2020

P Jarrett Heilman​​​​​​​, Freeport, 2020

IF Chase Herb, Tri-Valley, 2021

IF Daniel Kanagy​​​​​​​, East Juniata​​​​​​​, 2021

P/IF Sam Kerwin​​​​​​​, Upper Dauphin, 2020

C Alex Knapp, Lampeter-Strasburg​​​​​​​, 2021

C Christian Kreiser​​​​​​​, Palmyra, 2020

IF Jonathan LaBarbera (*Big 26 2018 alum), Cedar Crest, 2020

P Zachary Male, Spring Ford, 2020

IF Reece Malek​​​​​​​, Garnet Valley, 2020

OF Ryan McGuire, South Fayette, 2021

P Jace Merlina​​​​​​​, Susquehanna Township, 2021

P/IF Sam Morris, Owen J. Roberts, 2021

OF Brevin Neveker (*Big 26 2018 alum), New Oxford, 2020

OF Evan Profy​​​​​​​, Truman, 2020

P Chase Renner, Brandywine Heights, 2021

IF Julian Santana, Central Dauphin East, 2020

P Griffin Snyder, Cedar Cliff, 2020

IF Darius Troche, Governor Mifflin, 2020

C Asa Wilson, Exeter Township, 2021

Pennsylvania Coaching Staff

Brian Fili – Head Varsity Baseball Coach, Strath Haven High School

Rick Harrison – Head Varsity Baseball Coach, Oley Valley High School

Kevin Manero – Head Varsity Baseball Coach, North Penn High School