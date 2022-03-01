The annual Big 33 game might still be months away, but the roster for Pennsylvania has been announced. On that roster, several players from the Big Ticket viewing area set to play for their state.
Seven players, and a coach will partake in the annual showcase this Summer. Paul Reduzzi from Bangor will be one of the assistant coaches for Pennsylvania.
The BCIAA, EPC, PAC and Ches-Mont conferences all getting selections:
QB - Ethan Kohler, Perk Valley / West Chester
TE - Aiden Mack, Wyomissing / Richmond
OL - Drew Shelton, Downingtown West / Penn State
OL - Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic / UNC
DT - Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic / Undeclared
DE - Nate Voorhis, Stroudsburg / UConn
DB - Lebron Bessick, Coatesville / Central Michigan