The annual Big 33 game might still be months away, but the roster for Pennsylvania has been announced. On that roster, several players from the Big Ticket viewing area set to play for their state.

Seven players, and a coach will partake in the annual showcase this Summer. Paul Reduzzi from Bangor will be one of the assistant coaches for Pennsylvania.

The BCIAA, EPC, PAC and Ches-Mont conferences all getting selections:

QB - Ethan Kohler, Perk Valley / West Chester

TE - Aiden Mack, Wyomissing / Richmond

OL - Drew Shelton, Downingtown West / Penn State

OL - Justin Kanyuk, Bethlehem Catholic / UNC

DT - Lavon Johnson, Allentown Central Catholic / Undeclared

DE - Nate Voorhis, Stroudsburg / UConn

DB - Lebron Bessick, Coatesville / Central Michigan