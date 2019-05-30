Several district, PIAA playoff games pushed to Friday

As the severe and unsettled weather pattern continued on Thursday so did the postponements of local high school games. Several PIAA boy's and girl's lacrosse games as well as District 11 and 3 baseball and softball contests were pushed off.

A few games were played on Thursday before storms rolled in during late afternoon. Check WFMZ.com for highlights and out local scoreboard section here for final scores.

Several District 11 softball games that were postponed from Wednesday were already re-scheduled for Friday, other contests, such as state playoff lacrosse games, District 11 baseball, and District 3 baseball and softball were moved from Thursday to Friday.

Below is a rundown of Friday's slate of games that feature teams from the 69 News coverage area:

DISTRICT 11:

Notre Dame G.P. vs. New Hope-Solebury baseball - 1:30pm at Coca-Cola Park - 3A Subregional Final

Northwestern vs. Blue Mountain softball. - 3:00pm at Parkland - 4A Championship

Southern Lehigh vs. Bangor softball - 5:00pm at Parkland - 5A Championship

Pine Grove vs. Salisbury softball - 7:00pm at Blue Mountain. - 3A Championship

Schuylkill Haven vs. Northern Lehigh softball - 11:00am at Blue Mountain. - 2A Championship (Game will resume from stoppage point from Wednesday)

Liberty vs. Emmaus baseball - 4:00pm at Coca-Cola Park - 6A Championship

Northampton vs. Whitehall softball - 3:00pm at Pates Park - 6A Semifinal

Parkland vs. Northampton/Whitehall softball - 6:00pm at Pates Park - 6A Championship

DISTRICT 3:

Hamburg vs. East Pennsboro baseball - 4:30pm at Wenger Field - 4A Championship

Twin Valley vs. Donegal softball - 7:00pm at Millersville University - 5A championship

PIAA:

Parkland vs. Radnor girl's lacrosse - 3:45pm at Norhampton's Al Erdosy Stadium - 3A Opening Round

Emmaus vs. St. Joe's Prep boy's lacrosse - 5:15pm at Northampton's Al Erdosy Stadium - 3A Opening Round

Saucon Valley vs. Springfield-Delco girl's lacrosse - 3:00pm at Emmaus's Memorial Field - 2A Opening Round

Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Carroll boy's lacrosse - 4:30pm at Emmaus's Memorial Field - 2A opening round