Sports

Several district, PIAA playoff games pushed to Friday

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 06:02 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 06:04 PM EDT

As the severe and unsettled weather pattern continued on Thursday so did the postponements of local high school games. Several PIAA boy's and girl's lacrosse games as well as District 11 and 3 baseball and softball contests were pushed off.

A few games were played on Thursday before storms rolled in during late afternoon. Check WFMZ.com for highlights and out local scoreboard section here for final scores.

Several District 11 softball games that were postponed from Wednesday were already re-scheduled for Friday, other contests, such as state playoff lacrosse games, District 11 baseball, and District 3 baseball and softball were moved from Thursday to Friday.

Below is a rundown of Friday's slate of games that feature teams from the 69 News coverage area:

DISTRICT 11:

Notre Dame G.P. vs. New Hope-Solebury baseball - 1:30pm at Coca-Cola Park - 3A Subregional Final

Northwestern vs. Blue Mountain softball. - 3:00pm at Parkland - 4A Championship

Southern Lehigh vs. Bangor softball - 5:00pm at Parkland - 5A Championship

Pine Grove vs. Salisbury softball - 7:00pm at Blue Mountain. - 3A Championship 

Schuylkill Haven vs. Northern Lehigh softball - 11:00am at Blue Mountain. - 2A Championship (Game will resume from stoppage point from Wednesday)

Liberty vs. Emmaus baseball - 4:00pm  at Coca-Cola Park - 6A Championship

Northampton vs. Whitehall softball - 3:00pm at Pates Park - 6A Semifinal

Parkland vs. Northampton/Whitehall softball - 6:00pm at Pates Park - 6A Championship

DISTRICT 3:

Hamburg vs. East Pennsboro baseball - 4:30pm at Wenger Field - 4A Championship

Twin Valley vs. Donegal softball - 7:00pm at Millersville University - 5A championship

PIAA:

Parkland vs. Radnor girl's lacrosse - 3:45pm at Norhampton's Al Erdosy Stadium - 3A Opening Round

Emmaus vs. St. Joe's Prep boy's lacrosse - 5:15pm at Northampton's Al Erdosy Stadium - 3A Opening Round

Saucon Valley vs. Springfield-Delco girl's lacrosse - 3:00pm at Emmaus's Memorial Field - 2A Opening Round

Southern Lehigh vs. Archbishop Carroll boy's lacrosse - 4:30pm at Emmaus's Memorial Field - 2A opening round

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

Several district, PIAA playoff games pushed to Friday

Several district, PIAA playoff games pushed to Friday

Blue Mountain repeats as district champ

Updated Blue Mountain repeats as district champ

Hamburg to battle East Pennsboro for district gold

Hamburg to battle East Pennsboro for district gold

PawSox blank IronPigs, 4-0

New PawSox blank IronPigs, 4-0

Quick-start Trojans propel themselves to district final

New Quick-start Trojans propel themselves to district final

Hudson goes 6 strong, Cardinals beat Phillies 5-3

Hudson goes 6 strong, Cardinals beat Phillies 5-3

Putin moves to leave weapons treaty
Pool via CNN

Putin moves to leave weapons treaty

Cubs' Almora consoled after foul ball hits child
AP via CNN

Cubs' Almora consoled after foul ball hits child

Naomi Osaka rallies again at French Open
Elsa/Getty Images

Naomi Osaka rallies again at French Open

2-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya appeals testosterone ruling
Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

2-time Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya appeals testosterone ruling