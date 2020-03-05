HERSHEY, Pa. - Plenty of 2A action went down at the Giant Center Thursday morning in the PIAA Individual wrestling tournament.
Saucon Valley sending their share of wrestlers on to the next round following Thursday's early action. Palisades would also get one of their wrestlers on to the next round.
Matthew Arciuolo one of those Panthers wrestlers moving on at 170, picking up a pin in 1:06. Ben Haubert the lone Pirate moving on to Friday action at the Giant Center with a 7-2 win by decision at 152.
