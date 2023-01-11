Several area programs, Nazareth, Easton and Liberty hit the mats one final time before heading to the Virginia Duals this weekend. Escape the Rock also taking place this weekend.
Plenty of action on tap for Wednesday night, teams battling it out with each other before representing the area in high profile tournaments.
For these programs its an honor to represent not only their own programs, but District XI on the national stage against some of the best across the country. These tournaments, just another chance to be used as a measuring stick.