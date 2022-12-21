Early Signing Day commits from across Berks County

The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College. 

At Wyomissing, Jven Williams made it official putting the pen to paper and committing to Penn State. Williams was a key part to the Spartans four straight District III titles. 

Joining Williams in Happy Valley, Joey Schlaffer from Exeter, the tight-end re-wrote the receiving record book for the Eagles during his career. 

Both players enrolling early to get a jump start on their collegiate careers.

Another Eagle getting in on the Early Signing Day period, Anthony Caccesse another two-way standout, officially committed to the University of Delaware. The two-way linemen helped to establish a well-balanced Eagles team in 2022. 

At Governor Mifflin, Ayden Martin made his commitment official to Monmouth University. The running back / defensive back will play on the defensive side of the ball for the Hawks. 