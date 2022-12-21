The Early Signing Period took place on Wednesday across the nation. In Berks County several football standouts committed to their next program, including a pair staying home and heading to State College.
At Wyomissing, Jven Williams made it official putting the pen to paper and committing to Penn State. Williams was a key part to the Spartans four straight District III titles.
Joining Williams in Happy Valley, Joey Schlaffer from Exeter, the tight-end re-wrote the receiving record book for the Eagles during his career.
Both players enrolling early to get a jump start on their collegiate careers.
Another Eagle getting in on the Early Signing Day period, Anthony Caccesse another two-way standout, officially committed to the University of Delaware. The two-way linemen helped to establish a well-balanced Eagles team in 2022.
At Governor Mifflin, Ayden Martin made his commitment official to Monmouth University. The running back / defensive back will play on the defensive side of the ball for the Hawks.