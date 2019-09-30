Sports

Several new teams enter latest Big Ticket rankings

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The latest Big Ticket Top 25 Poll was released on Monday, with several new teams in the rankings. The same two teams, Downingtown West and Wyomissing, still lead the large and small school rankings, respectively.

Below is the complete poll:

School, Record, Previous Week's Ranking

LARGE SCHOOLS:

1. DOWNINGTOWN WEST (6-0) - 1

2. DOWNINGTOWN EAST (6-0) - 3

3. COATESVILLE (4-1) - 4

4. EASTON (6-0) - 6

5. FREEDOM (5-1) - 7

6. WILSON WL (5-1) - 2

7. NORTH PENN (5-1) - 8

8. CB WEST (6-0) - 9

9. NAZARETH (5-1) - 5

10. SOUTHERN LEHIGH (6-0) - 11

11. PHILLIPSBURG (4-0) - 12

12. PLYMOUTH-WHITEMARSH (5-0) - 13

13. SOUDERTON (6-0) - NR

14. PARKLAND (4-2) - NR

15. NORTHAMPTON (5-1) - NR

SMALL SCHOOLS:

1. WYOMISSING (6-0) - 1

2. NORTH SCHUYLKILL (5-1) - 3

3. BECAHI (4-2) - 4

4. NORTHWESTERN (5-1) - 5

5. POTTSVILLE (5-1) - 9

6. POPE JOHN PAUL II (5-1) - 10

7. SAUCON VALLEY (5-1) - 8

8. TAMAQUA (5-1) - 2

9. JIM THORPE (5-1) - 7

10. FLEETWOOD (5-1) - 6

 

