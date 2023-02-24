CLEARWATER, Fl. - The Philadelphia Phillies will be without several players during a stretch of March when the World Baseball Classic returns. JT Realmuto, Trea Turner and Kyle Schwarber highlighting the list of Phillies in the tournament.
The WBC returns for the first time since 2017, beginning on March 8th and running through to the 21st. This time off equals about half of Spring Training for those participating.
Aside from some headliners for Team USA, several other Phillies will be competing for their countries teams:
- Gregory Soto, Dominican Republic
- Garrett Stubb, Israel
- Taijuan Walker, Mexico
- Jose Alvarado and Ranger Suarez, Venezuela
For those not competing in the upcoming WBC, they're excited to see their teammates in action on the global stage. Even for those in the front office, like Dave Dombrowski.
While the time away is a big chunk of Spring Training, it doesn't seem to bother anyone around the clubhouse. The biggest thing is hoping they return back to the team healthy.