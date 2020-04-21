WYOMISSING, Pa. - Wyomissing's Lily Seyfert was named to the all-state 4A second team, the Pennsylvania Sports Writers announced on Tuesday. The 4A and 3A selections were released following the first few team announcements on Monday.
Seyfert, in her junior season, averaged just under 22 points and 10 rebounds per game. She helped the Spartans go undefeated through Berks III during the 2019-20 season.
The Wyomissing standout reached 1,000 career points and is in position to lead the county in several statistical categories next season.