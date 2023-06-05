Governor Mifflin and North Penn were two of the first teams in action to open the PIAA-6A softball tournament on Monday afternoon. The Knights coming through in the clutch to advance, 3-1.
In the bottom of the first, the Knights were jump out to the early lead on a ground out by Brie Wilmot. One run coming home on the throw to first, while the other forced an errant throw home that got away, 2-0.
The Mustangs would finally breakthrough in the top of the sixth, Kayla Williams launches a solo home run to break up the no-hitter. The Knights would get that run right back in the bottom half of the inning.
In the circle, Julia Shearer would strike out 18 Mustangs batters in the win, pushing her no-hit bid into the sixth inning.