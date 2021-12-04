KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown and Shepherd squaring off again, this time with trip to the final four on the line. The Rams would get their revenge in Kutztown, with a 'hail mary' walk-off win.
The game started in Shepherd's favor, as they raced out to a 21-0 lead over the Golden Bears.
Kutztown's starting quarterback, Eric Nickel left the game with an injury, so it was up to Donny Blaine to lead the comeback. Blaine would throw for two touchdowns and rush for two more.
One of those two touchdown passes gave the Golden Bears the lead with under a minute to play.
Ensuing Shepherd possession, they would get a shot at a 42 yard 'hail mary' attempt, and they'd complete it for the 30-28 win.