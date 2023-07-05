BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Legion Post 626 the site for a playoff matchup between six-seed Shillington and three-seed Daniel Boone.
The hosts jumped out to a 2-1 lead through four innings, but Shillington erupted in the fifth. Hunter Unger would tie the game with a sacrifice fly and Derek Macrina's RBI single would put the Dodgers in front to stay. Bryce Detweiler added a two-run single in the frame and Shillington would go on to win 10-3.
Second seed West Lawn will host Shillington at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Owls Field.