READING, Pa. - Thomas Ebbing scored a pair of goals and added an assist as Reading bounced back from a two-game losing streak by defeating Worcester 4-1 Sunday at Santander Arena.
A goal by Ebbing a little more than one minute into the contest gave the Royals an early advantage but, after the Railers would knot things up later in the period, it was a short-handed goal early in the second by Brayden Low that put the hosts in front to stay.
Frank DiChiara added an insurance goal later in the second and Ebbing added an insurance goal late in the third period to finalize the outcome. Logan Flodell stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced to earn the victory as Reading outshot the visitors 32-20.
The Royals are idle until Friday when they begin a three-game series at Trois-Rivieres.