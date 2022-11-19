LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. - Junior Makayla Andrews posted a double-double, but the Lafayette women's basketball team dropped a 63-55 contest on Saturday afternoon at the UHY Center.
The Leopards pulled to withing 29-28 in the third quarter ib a laup by Jess Booth, but the Saints went on a 13-0 run to build a double-digit lead. Lafayette (1-4) would draw no closer than six points the rets of the way.
Andrews tied for game-high scoring honors with 18 points and also pulled down 12 rebounds.
The Leopards will host La Salle on Tuesday at Kirby Sports Center.