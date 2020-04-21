As the 2019-20 school year begins to wind down, several local student-athletes have made their decisions as to where they will continue their academic and athletic careers.
EPC boys' basketball MVP and Central Catholic standout Nick Filchner committed to the prep school, IMG Academy.
On the wrestling mat, Wilson's Kolby Flank, a 2A state runner-up, will head to Pitt to wrestle for the Panthers. In the EPC, Northampton's Ethan Szerencsits will head to American University.
In football, Whitehall's Ali Barkley committed to Cheshire Academy.