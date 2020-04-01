PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Major League Baseball came out on Tuesday announcing that players in the minor leagues will be receiving payments and benefits through the month of May.
This financial relief and health benefits amongst others is very important for players who are only paid during the season.
One of the Phillies pitching prospects Jeff Singer was one of the many players who was grateful to hear the news. Singer during the hiatus from his teammates and coaches has been keeping himself ready to go for the 2020
Coaches, trainers, and team members alike have all been keeping track of everyone since the MLB called an end to Spring Training.