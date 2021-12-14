SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin running back, Nick Singleton continues to earn post season honors. Singleton recently named the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.
A week ago, Singleton was named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.
Singleton earned this national recognition on and off the field. On the field, the Mustang running back amassed 2,000 yards and 44 touchdowns. In the classroom, he holds a 3.51 GPA.
The future Penn State running back got the news from a former Nittany Lion great, Saquon Barkley, and tomorrow Singleton will sign his official commitment letter to Penn State.