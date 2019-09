SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin's offense is clicking at the right time as the Mustangs look to make a push in the second half of the regular season. A big reason for the recent success has been the performance of Nick Singleton.

The sophomore rusher went for over 200 yards against Reading High and totaled over 400 yards in his last two games combined. He also had five touchdowns in each of the last two games.