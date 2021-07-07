Nick Singleton announced his college commitment to Penn State during a ceremony on Tuesday. The Governor Mifflin standout picked PSU over other Division I powerhouses such as Notre Dame and Texas A&M.
The Mustang mentioned the recent line of running backs who have gone on from Happy Valley to the NFL as a big reason for his pick, such as Saquon Barkley and Miles Sanders.
It helped me a lot because obviously they've been in the first round, the second round," Singleton said. "Journey Brown would've gone to the NFL, obviously what happened to him, but so it's good, for real."
Singleton also mentioned the facilities and the coaches as to why he chose Penn State.
Now that the recruitment process is over, Singleton can focus on Friday nights with the Mustangs.