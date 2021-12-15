SHILLINGTON, Pa. - It's official, Nick Singleton signed his named on the line and is headed to State College to continue his playing career.
The All-Time Rushing Leader in Berks history is a Nittany Lion. He already looks at Penn State as his 'family'.
Singleton has earned quite a few titles in his time as the Governor Mifflin running back. The now, former Mustang rusher was most recently named Pennsylvania and National Gatorade Player of the Year.
The Penn State commit will join in on the early enrollment period in January, giving him a jump start in his collegiate journey.