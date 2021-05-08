BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh men's lacrosse team is enjoying one of its most successful campaigns in school history and Mike Sisselberger is doing much of the same individually.
Sisselberger was the Patriot League's face-off specialist of the year and he is enjoying every moment of it. The 2021 season is his first full campaign of collegiate lacrosse.
The Lehigh Valley product ended the regular season leading the country in faceoff percentage and groundballs. Sisselberger is a Southern Lehigh product and is happy to be in the growing lacrosse community in the area.
There is more work to be done for Sisselberger and the Mountain Hawks. The team plays for a league title on Sunday with an automatic berth into the NCAA tournament on the line.