Several Big Ticket Coverage Area teams are still in action in the PIAA Football Playoffs. Locations and times for the semifinal matchups were announced today.
Wyomissing will travel to the Germantown Super Site to face Neumann-Goretti in the Class 3A bracket with a 1 o'clock kickoff. The Spartans are a perfect 13-0 after narrowly knocking off Danville.
In the Class 4A field, Allentown Central Catholic continues their run at the site of their most recent victory - a return trip to Bald Eagle High School for the Vikings to take on Aliquippa on Friday night at 7 p.m.
In the Class 5A semifinals, Upper Dublin will face Imhotep Charter at Wissahickon also on Friday at 7. The showdown between St. Joseph's Prep and Garnet Valley, in a Class 6A semifinal, will be on Saturday at the Northeast Super Site.