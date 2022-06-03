PIAA state playoff get underway next week for both baseball and softball. Below are the pairings for all games involving teams from the WFMZ region. All of the first round games are scheduled for Monday, June 6.
6A baseball
11-2 Emmaus vs. 1-1 Owen J. Roberts at Boyertown HS, 4 p.m.
11-1 Liberty vs. 3-2 Manheim Township at DeSales U., 7 p.m.
5A baseball
3-5 Exeter Township vs. 1-1 Upper Dublin at Villanova Ballpark, 4 p.m.
11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. 3-4 Donegal at DeSales U., 3:30 p.m.
4A baseball
11-1 Saucon Valley vs. 12-2 Nueva Esperanza at Saucon Valley HS, 4 p.m.
3-3 Fleetwood vs. 12-1 Monsignor Bonner at Lincoln HS, 1 p.m.
11-2 Blue Mountain vs. 3-1 East Pennsboro at East Pennsboro HS, 4:30 p.m.
3A baseball
11-1 Panther Valley vs. 2-1 Lake Lehman at Misericordia U., 4:30 p.m.
2A baseball
11-1 Schuylkill Haven vs. 12-1 Masterman at Schuylkill Haven HS, 4 p.m.
1A baseball
11-1 Tri-Valley vs. 3-1 Greenwood at Greenwood HS, 4 p.m.
6A softball
11-2 Whitehall vs. 1-1 North Penn at North Penn HS, 12 p.m.
11-1 Northampton vs. 1-5 Quakertown at Northampton HS, 4 p.m.
5A softball
3-1 Exeter vs. 1-3 Upper Perkiomen at Exeter Township HS, 4 p.m.
11-1 Southern Lehigh vs. 3-4 Shippensburg at Patriots Park, 6 p.m.
3-2 Twin Valley vs. 7-2 Penn-Trafford at Twin Valley HS, 4 p.m.
4A Softball
11-1 Bethlehem Catholic vs. 12-3 Archbishop Ryan at Patriots Park, 4 p.m.
3-1 Hamburg vs. 7-2 Elizabeth Forward at Hamburg HS, 4 p.m.
3-2 Hamburg TBD vs. 12-1 Archbishop Wood at Archbishop Wood HS, 4 p.m.
3-3 Fleetwood vs. 7-1 Beaver Area at Neshannock HS, 4 p.m.
3A Softball
3-1 Kutztown vs. 12-2 Neumann-Goretti at Lyons Ballfield, 5 p.m.
11-1 Palisades vs. 4-1 Lewisburg at Palisades HS, 4 p.m.
11-2 Palmerton vs. 12-1 Philadelphia Academy at Cardinal O'Hara HS, 12 p.m.
2A Softball
11-1 Williams Valley vs. 12-1 Conwell-Egan at Conwell-Egan HS, 2 p.m.
1A Softball
11-1 Tri-Valley vs. 4-1 Montgomery at Central Columbia HS, 5 p.m.