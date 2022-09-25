NAZARETH, Pa. - Nearly 400 people left Nazareth early Sunday morning to watch former Blue Eagles football star Jahan Dotson play a home game for the Washington Commanders against division rival Philadelphia.
"It's crazy to see someone go from our hometown go all the way to the NFL. It unites everybody because he's a superstar and doing great things," Evan Davis said.
"He's a great person. He lifted everybody's spirits, always made sure everything was accounted for. He was a great teammate and leader," Jayden Wolf said.
Unfortunately for the group, Dotson had only two catches for 10 yards in the 24-8 loss to the Eagles.