JACKSONVILLE, Fl. - Lehigh Valley continuing their winning ways on Wednesday night. Six IronPigs pitchers combined to toss a two hit shutout for their fifth straight win.
The Jumbo Shrimp were struck out 11 times by those six IronPigs pitchers. Nick Allgeyer with four and McKinley Moore with three strikeouts, to lead the way on the mound.
Both teams locked into a pitchers duel for much of this one. The ironPigs finally breaking through in the fifth inning, Dalton Guthrie with his second home run of the season. A solo shot to give the IronPigs a, 1-0 lead midway through the contest.
Eighth inning, Jordan Qsar would add one more run with an RBI single.
Lehigh Valley gets back to the .500 mark with the win, 11-11.