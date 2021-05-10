READING, Pa. - The Reading United soccer team will feature some local talent with their latest signings. United, pending league approval, signed six players to join the club for the 2021 season.
The local flare joining the club on the pitch this season are Mason Deeds, Dom Flowers, Jake Gosselin, Alex Hajj, Seth Kuhn, and Nate Stricker. Kuhn and Flowers are two that have familiarity with the club from seasons past.
Two players hailing from Wyomissing, Flowers and Kuhn. Flowers is a current standout at Lehigh University, and Kuhn is a starter at Penn State after transferring from Duke.
Deeds is another Penn State Nittany Lion that will be joining the club in 2021, the former Brandywine Heights star has previously spent time in the New York Red Bulls academy.
Stricker is a former Wilson Bulldog who currently plays for Pittsburgh, Hajj is a YSC product from Douglassville and plays for Monmouth, and Gosselin is a Millersville graduate and one of the top players in program history.
The United's season begins on May 15th on the road against Lehigh Valley United.