ALLENTOWN - There will be plenty of athletic talent showcased at Coca-Cola Park on June 10 when the second annual DeVonta Smith and Friends Celebrity Softball game is played. Six additional athletes were confirmed as attendees on Tuesday for the charity event next month.
The New York Giants Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney were announced along with boxer Danny Garcia and a trio of legendary wide receivers - Brandon Marshall, Terrell Owens and Chad Ochocinco. These players join more than a dozen players introduced earlier including Eagles teammates such as Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert as well as former Nazareth High School star Jahan Dotson.
The game will be preceded by a Meet & Greet and a Home Run Derby contest. Tickets are available at devontasmithsoftball.com and via the Lehigh Valley IronPigs website.