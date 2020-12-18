The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-107 in the team's final preseason game before the beginning of the 2020-21 NBA season in a few days.
Four Sixers scores finished in double figures with Shake Milton leading the way with 15 points. Dwight Howard had 14 points as did Furkan Korkmaz. Mike Scott totaled 12 points and Tyrese Maxey had 11 markers.
Joel Embiid did not play due to planned rest ahead of the season opener.
Domantas Sabonis led all scorers with 26 points for the Pacers. He also finished with 11 rebounds in 27 minutes.
Philly is set to open the new NBA season on December 23 against the Washington Wizards.