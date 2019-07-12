BREAKING NEWS

Sixers introduce off-season signees

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 06:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 06:12 PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphis 76ers introduced their new players and re-signed players in a press conference on Friday. Along with managing partner Josh Harris and general manager Elton Brand, the Sixers introduced returning players Tobias Harris and James Ennis III as well as newcomers Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Raul Neto, and Kyle O'Quinn to the media.

Horford and Harris received big contracts and look to be centerpieces for the franchise for years to come. Horford is very familiar with the Sixers as the five-time all-star played for the rival Boston Celtics previously.

Richardson came to the City of Brotherly Love via the sign and trade with the Miami Heat that sent Jimmy Butler to South Beach.

