Joel Embiid was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week ending December 11, the league office announced today.
Embiid, a five time All-Star, shot nearly 64-percent from the floor while averaging 43.3 points and 10.3 rebounds during the Sixers 2-1 week. The 2022 scoring champion scored for 53 points on Sunday in a win over Charlotte. It was Embiid's second 50-plus points of the season and fourth in his career.
The New Orleans' Zion Williamson was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week after averaging 33 points and 8.3 rebounds for the first-place Pelicans.