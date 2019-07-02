Sports

Sixers offer Simmons max deal

Philly reportedly re-signs Ennis

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly are working towards signing Ben Simmons to a max contract extension, according to several media outlets. The deal would be for five years and nearly $170 million. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first tweeted the details: 

Simmons is entering the final year of his contract in the 2019-20 season, he would be a restricted free agent following the upcoming campaign, if an extension isn't signed. He is due to make $8.1 million this upcoming season.

Additionally, the team also reportedly re-signed James Ennis. The team signed him to a two-year deal and reportedly wasn't the highest bidder: 

The Sixers have made several moves since the start of free agency on Sunday, including bringing in Al Horford and Josh Richardson as well as re-signing Tobias Harris to a five-year deal. 

