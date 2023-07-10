76ers Celtics Basketball

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul Reed, center, vies for the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, left, and forward Jayson Tatum during Tuesday's Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series in Boston.

 Charles Krupa, Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly matched the offer sheet that Paul Reed signed with the Utah Jazz, according to reports.

As a restricted free agent, the organization exercized their right to match the three-year, $23 million offer that Reed signed on Saturday. The contract was structured in such a fashion that the final two years become guaranteed if the Sixers advance beyond the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2023-24.

Because Philadelphia matched the offer sheet, Reed also earns full veto power in any proposed trade for one year.