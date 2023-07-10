The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly matched the offer sheet that Paul Reed signed with the Utah Jazz, according to reports.
As a restricted free agent, the organization exercized their right to match the three-year, $23 million offer that Reed signed on Saturday. The contract was structured in such a fashion that the final two years become guaranteed if the Sixers advance beyond the first round of the NBA playoffs in 2023-24.
Because Philadelphia matched the offer sheet, Reed also earns full veto power in any proposed trade for one year.