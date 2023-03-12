Today

Continuing to cloud up with a mix of light rain and wet snow developing overnight. Little or no accumulation for most but a coating to an inch or two possible across the higher elevations in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey.

Tonight

Continuing to cloud up with a mix of light rain and wet snow developing overnight. Little or no accumulation for most but a coating to an inch or two possible across the higher elevations in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with any snow becoming periods of light rain for most south of Blue Mountain. Snow or a mix of rain and snow in the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. A coating accumulation in the higher elevations of the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey.