Sixers schedule for 2019-20 season released

PHILADELPHIA - The NBA released the full schedule for the 2019-20 season, including the full slate of games for the 76ers, on Monday. The team's schedule features several nationally televised games as well as a contest on Christmas Day.

The Sixers open up the 2019-20 campaign against the Boston Celtics at home on Oct. 23 on ESPN. It gives Al Horford the chance to play his old team right out of the gate.

The team will also play on Christmas Day again this year, but for the first time in 30 years, the Sixers will be at home. Philly hosts the Milwaukee Bucks at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. It'll be the first Christmas Day game in South Philly since 1988.

The Sixers will be getting a lot of the spotlight. The team has 24 nationally televised games between ESPN, TNT, and ABC. They have six games on ABC, tied for the most in the 2019-20 campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The schedule isn't as daunting either, as the team has just 13 different back-to-backs on the docket.

Check out the full schedule here or below: