The Philadelphia Sixers selected Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Springer was a point guard at the University of Tennessee.
Springer led the Volunteers in scoring, three-point percentage, and free throws made this past season. He was the SEC All-Freshman Team honoree.
Jaden's father, Gary, was also drafted by the Sixers. Philly picked Gary in the sixth-round of the 1984 NBA Draft.
According to reports, the Sixers are likely to keep Springer instead of potentially include him in a trade deal.