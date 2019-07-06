BREAKING NEWS

Sixers stave off Bucks in summer league opener

By:

Jul 05, 2019

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 10:42 PM EDT

LAS VEGAS - The Philadelphia Sixers held off the Bucks' late push to win their NBA Summer League opener on Friday. Milwaukee outscored Philly 35-20 in the final quarter, but fell short 107-106 as the 76ers started off the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas action with a victory.

Marial Shayok led the Sixers' offense with 19 points on 7-13 from the floor. Shake Milton, who just re-signed with the team this past week, had 15 points, seven assists and four turnovers in 26 minutes of play. The Bucks were led by Jock Landale, who had 25 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sixers play on Saturday in their second summer league contest. They take on the Boston Celtics at 5:30 p.m.

