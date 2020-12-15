PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Boston Celtics 108-99 in a preseason NBA game on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. It was the first game for the Sixers under the guidance of new head coach Doc Rivers.
Shake Milton led all scorers with 19 points off the bench for Philadelphia. Joel Embiid had 18 points in 17 minutes of play. Tobias Harris (16 points) and Ben Simmons (10) also finished in double figures for Philly.
The 76ers shot 47% from the floor in Tuesday's victory to begin their exhibition slate.
Jeff Teague paced Boston with 18 points off the bench.
The Sixers' next and final preseason contest is set for Friday against the Indiana Pacers at 6 p.m.