PHILDELPHIA (AP) - The 76ers are waiting, and in Joel Embiid’s case, ailing.
The lone team with a ticket to the second round of the NBA playoffs will get some company over the next few days, possibly as early as Tuesday.
Philadelphia finished off a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets over the weekend, despite being without their MVP candidate center. Embiid isn’t the only big name dealing with injury — all eyes will be on Miami on Monday and whether Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo can play through his bruised lower back.
A good sign for the Bucks: Antetokounmpo was participating on-court with his teammates for a shootaround practice Monday morning, a clear indicator that he’s trying to play.
There are a pair of Game 4′s on Monday, with two lower-seeded teams holding an opportunity to take 3-1 series leads. Eighth-seeded Miami plays host to top-seeded Milwaukee in an East matchup, while the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers then face second-seeded Memphis in a West contest.
Road teams hold the leads going into Monday, and then Tuesday, it’ll be three home teams that have a chance to join Philadelphia in the second round.
Boston hosts Atlanta, Denver hosts Minnesota and Phoenix hosts the Los Angeles Clippers. The Celtics, Nuggets and Suns all hold 3-1 leads.
At least one other possible clincher comes Wednesday when New York takes its 3-1 lead to Cleveland. There are also Game 5’s that night in the Grizzlies-Lakers, Heat-Bucks and Golden State-Sacramento series.