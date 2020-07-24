ORLANDO, Pa. - Ben Simmons drained a three and the Sixers went on to win their first live action scrimmage in the NBA Bubble 90-83 over the Memphis Grizzlies.
The 76ers played the part of the home team for their first tune-up game before the season restarts next Saturday. Every member of the team saw some playing time, the starters and key bench players getting the lions share of the minutes.
Tobias Harris led the team in points and rebounds in 22 minutes finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Joel Embiid tallied up ten points in 12 minutes and Simmons was on pace for a triple double with nine points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in 22 minutes.
The Sixers next scrimmage is Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.