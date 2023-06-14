ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Valley bouncing back in resounding fashion on Wednesday night over Toledo, 8-0. The IronPigs snapping a brief two-game losing streak.
Bottom of the first, the IronPigs wasting no time getting on the board as Darick Hall launches a two-run home run. It was Hall's second home run of the season for the IronPigs.
Two innings later in the third, Jake Cave's turn to send a two-run shot over the wall, his 10th. In the fifth, more from Cave with a RBI double to right, 5-0.
Adding some late insurance in the eighth, Rafael Marchan starts a three-run inning for the IronPigs with an RBI single up the middle.
On the mound, Noah Skirrow earned the win, allowing just five hits while striking out five batters over six-and-two-thirds innings. Skirrow improves to, 6-2 on the season.