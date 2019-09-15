Small College Football Round-Up: KU, Muhlenberg earn wins

69 News

Kutztown 35, California (Pa.) 28

Kutztown University improved to 2-0 with a thrilling 35-28 win over California (Pa.) on Saturday afternoon at Adamson Stadium. Collin DiGalbo hit Jack Pilkerton with a 34-yard receiving touchdown with just 15 seconds left in the game to earn the win.

DiGalbo threw for 352 yards and four touchdowns to help lead the Golden Bears to the win. KU returns home to host Gannon next week at 12:05 p.m. on Sept. 21.

No. 8 Muhlenberg 38, Dickinson 9

Muhlenberg's defense forced five turnovers to help the team to a big 38-9 win over Dickinson in their 2019 Centennial Conference Opener. The Mules improved to 2-0 this year with the win. Offensively, James Diggs rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the team to the road win.

Muhlenberg quarterback Michael Hnatkowsky threw for one touchdown and ran for another.

The Mules return home to host Susquehanna on Sept. 21 at 1 p.m.

The University of New England 35, Alvernia 28

The University of New England scored with just 90 seconds left in the game and earned the 35-28 win over Alvernia on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference game. The loss was the first of the season for the Golden Wolves, who dropped to 1-1.

Alvernia's Malcolm Carey rushed for 175 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

The Wolves visit Lebanon Valley College on Sept. 21 for their conference opener.

No. 1 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 56, Albright 15

The top-ranked University of Mary Hardin-Baylor won 56-15 over Albright on Saturday evening at Crusader Stadium in Belton, Texas. The game was the season opener for Mary Hardin-Baylor. The loss dropped the Lions to 0-2 this year.

Despite the big margin in the final score, Alrbight kept it close in the latter part of the first half. Albright was down 17-0, but fought back to make it 17-9 before Mary Hardin-Baylor pulled away in the second half.