No. 5 Muhlenberg 44, Gettsysburg 3
Fifth-ranked Muhlenberg won 44-3 over Gettysburg on Saturday afternoon as the Mules clinched a playoff spot in the NCAA tournament and at least a share of the Centennial Conference crown. Muhlenberg improved to 9-0 with the triumph.
The Muhlenberg offense totaled 495 yards in the big win. Quarterback Michael Hnatowsky threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns.
The Mules can win the conference crown outright with a win over rival Moravian on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. at Scotty Wood Stadium.
Albright 20, Misericordia 10
The Albright football team captured its first victory of the 2019 season, and first since Nov. 11, 2017, with a 20-10 triumph over Misericordia on Saturday afternoon. The Lions are now 1-8 this year.
Albright rushed for 176 yards in the victory, including a career-high 148 yards by Malik Bootman. The sophomore rusher also had two touchdowns.
The Lions will conclude their 2019 season by hosting Lebanon Valley on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.
FDU-Florham 84, Alvernia 56
Alvernia saw an offensive surge in the second half, but it wasn't enough to complete a comeback in an 84-56 loss to FDU Florham on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Wolves dropped to 2-7 overall after the loss.
The Wolves outscored the Devils 42-35 in the second half, but they trailed 49-14 at the half. That deficit proved to be too much too overcome.
The two teams combined for 1,258 total yards of offense. Alvernia had 181 penalty yards in the loss. Malcolm Carey finished with 212 rushing yards and three touchdowns for Alvernia.
The Golden Wolves finish their 2019 season at home against Misericordia on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.