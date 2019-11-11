PEN ARGYL, Pa. - John Smith resigned as the head football coach at Pen Argyl, the school announced via a press release on Monday evening. Smith led the Green Knights for the last two seasons.
Smith cited more time with his family as his reason for stepping away.
"The experience with Pen Argyl Area School District has been phenomenal," Smith noted in the release. "Students and staff are wonderful to work with and for that I am deeply grateful for my 13 years as Principal and 2 years as Head Football Coach."
School officials stated in the news release that they thank Smith for his dedication to the school district in the program. The district's school board is expected to accept his resignation and open the position as their next scheduled meeting.