CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - The Southern Lehigh boys put together a wildly sucessful campaign last winter as far as regular seasons go. The Spartans went 18-0 through the Colonial League - but fell to Wilson in the league championship game and then lost to East Stroudsburg South in the District semifinals.
For returners like Max Pristas, that's something that the team is looking to rectify this year. Pristas is one of the few experienced players back, but there are ten seniors at coach Ryan Wehr's disposal.
"Definitely motivates us a lot, especially for guys who got minutes last year like me, Chris Gordon, Jonah Shaw and Robbie Allen," Pristas said. "It's our last year here so we definitely want to finish it on a good note."
The Spartans have a pair of Colonial League tests this week against Palmerton and Wilson.